Karnataka: Row over school playing ‘azan’, making students offer namaz; apologises

A Jesuit school in Karnataka’s Udupi apologised after coming under fire for allegedly playing ‘Azan’ (Islamic call to public prayer) and making students offer namaz at a cultural event, reported news agency PTI.

The incident happened when the Mother Teresa Memorial School at Shankaranarayana town in Kundapur Taluk organised a sports meet, ahead of which a cultural programme was held on Monday.

The students were allegedly asked to perform namaz and Azan was played on the loudspeaker. The purported video went viral on social media.

Also Read: Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court delivers split verdict, matter referred to CJI

In another purported video, the school teacher can be heard saying that the prayer was organised to show harmony and equality in the society, however, it was a mistake to play the ‘Azan’.

Later, pro-Hindutva outfits staged a protest in front of the school. Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the ‘Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi’, said that the school was “forcing Hindu students to perform namaz”. He further alleged in a statement that the Mother Teresa school had earlier banned Hindu students from wearing Bindi on the forehead, bangles and anklets, which was against the Karnataka Education Act.

Also Read: Karnataka partners with CEGIS to provide technical support for data analysis

Gowda said he would lodge a complaint with the National Child Rights Commission and the state education department.