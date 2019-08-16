Karnataka jobs: After Jagan Reddy, Kamal Nath, Yediyurappa promises lion’s share for locals

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

Locals to get more share in jobs in Karnataka: Following in the footsteps of his Telangana and Madhya Pradesh counterparts, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday promised a ‘lion’s share’ to state residents in jobs.

While Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had recently announced that his government will bring a law to reserve 70 per cent jobs in industrial units for people from the state, Telangana CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had last month fulfilled one of the biggest poll promises through bill reserving 75 per cent jobs in factories for locals.

Delivering his Independence Day speech, Yediyurappa said his government was committed to ensure more job opportunities for people of Karnataka. He went on to add that people coming to settle in the state must adapt to Kannada culture, lifestyle and language.

“There has been an increasing clamour that the employment representations of Kannadigas in jobs in Karnataka are on decline. It is our established and stated stand that Kannadigas must get a lion’s share in jobs available in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa, who took oath on July 26 after weeks-long political drama in the state saw Congress-JD(S) coalition government failing to prove majority in the Assembly following a revolt by 16 MLAs.

“On this occasion, I would like to reiterate and declare that this government respects the sentiments of the people of this land. We are committed to ensuring that the self-respect and job opportunities of Kannadigas are never compromised or come under threat,” he added.

Earlier this week, pro-Kannada activists held a day-long protest demanding jobs for locals. Activists have been running social media campaigns demanding reservation in jobs for locals similar to Andhra Pradesh.