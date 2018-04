The ruling Congress in Karnataka today bagged three Rajya Sabha seats and BJP one in the biennial election. (PTI)

The ruling Congress in Karnataka today bagged three Rajya Sabha seats and BJP one in the biennial election. Congress’ Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar, as also BJP’s Rajeev Chandrashekar, were declared elected by the returning officer.