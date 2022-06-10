Karnataka Rajya Sabha Election Result 2022: BJP bags three seats, Congress wins one despite cross-voting by JD(S) MLA

The BJP on Friday won three out of the four seats in the Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka while the Congress bagged the fourth seat. The JD(S), which had fielded its lone candidate, drew a blank. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya won the three seats for the BJP while the fourth seat was bagged by Jairam Ramesh fo Congress.

“BJP’s candidate for RS elections from Karnataka – FM Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya have won. They got more votes than the allotted ones, people from the other party helped us,” said BJP national general secretary CT Ravi.

MLA K Srinivas Gowda cast his vote for the Congress candidate, while Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas put a blank ballot paper into the box, which will be counted as invalid, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said, fuming at his colleagues. While Gowda accepted he voted for the Congress candidate, Srinivas rejected Kumaraswamy’s claim and insisted he voted for his party’s pick.

BJP and Congress have demanded that JD(S) MLA H D Revanna’s vote be considered as invalid, alleging he showed the ballot paper to state Congress President D K Shivakumar (another party agent).Revanna refuted the charge, saying “I have not shown it to Shivakumar, I have shown it to our senior MLA Puttaraju.”

“Let them do whatever they want. Why didn’t they object before me putting the ballot paper into the box? They could have stopped me from putting the paper into the box….Congress and BJP are together against us and making false allegations,” he charged.

Despite not having the required number of votes to win, JD(S) fielded former MP D Kupendra Reddy as its candidate.A candidate requires the support of 45 MLAs to win a seat, but JD(S) has only 32 MLAs. Congress has rejected JD(S)’ request for support.

There was all-out fight for the fourth seat between Lehar Singh Siroya (BJP), Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress) and the JD(S) candidate. Interestingly, none of the three parties had the required votes to win the fourth seat, which is why they reached out to one another seeking support.