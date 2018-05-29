Karnataka rain LIVE: PM Modi directs officials for assistance, life hit in many parts of state

Karnataka rain LIVE: Life has been affected heavily. (ANI)

Karnataka rain LIVE: Pre-monsoon downpour lashed the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for the third day on Tuesday. The heavy rainfall has inundated low-lying areas and flooded roads which have disrupted the traffic and has thrown life out of gear. The Home Ministry said it has reviewed the situation in Managalore and is rushing additional teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to assist the local administration in handling rescue and relief operations.

Water entered several factories in Baikampady industrial area in the flood caused by heavy rains, resulting in huge losses. PM Narendra Modi tweeted that he has instructed the officials to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department (Met Dept) said that the Monsoon hit the Kerala coast on May 29, three days ahead of its normal date. Skymet, a private weather agency, meanwhile, marked the arrival of Monsoon in the state on Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea along coasts of Kerala and Karnataka today and tomorrow.