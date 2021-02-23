Karnataka quarry blast: Six killed while disposing of explosives, PM Modi expresses grief

Six dead in quarry blast in Karnataka

Karnataka quarry blast: At least six people lost their lives in a quarry blast in Hirenagavalli village of Chikkaballapura district in Karnataka. The victims were trying to dispose of gelatin sticks but that accidentally exploded at a stone quarry, killing six at the site. Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said that Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the spot of the incident. “Six people killed, one injured in a quarry blast at Chikkaballapur. The incident happened due to large amounts of explosives,” he said.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that the death of six people due to the gelatin blast is shocking. The senior officials, he said, have been instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits. Dr K Sudhakar, Chikkaballapura District in-charge, who visited the spot said, “These are illegally held explosives. Strict action will be taken.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident and said, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly.”

Last month, a similar blast had occurred at a quarry site in Yediyurappa’s hometown of Shivamogga. That accident also left six dead. After today’s accident, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, who represents the Chikkaballapur constituency, visited the spot and said the bodies of the victims were badly mutilated and scattered all over the place.

According to PTI, the police said that the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra. Here, the police had stopped quarrying following complaints from the locals against rampant use of gelatin sticks. However, it continued clandestinely following which another raid was carried out a few days ago and the contractor was warned not to use gelatin anymore, the report said. The men working there went to dispose of the explosives in the wee hours of Tuesday when it went off accidentally.