Karnataka polls 2023: EC officials check CM’s car enroute to temple

Election Commission officials on Friday stopped and checked Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s car when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district.

The election Model Code of Conduct is in force in poll bound Karnataka, and was implemented from March 29.

A video showing officials checking the CM’s car has gone viral on social media.

As per sources, Bommai was on his way to Ghati Subramanya temple in a private car when it was stopped at Hosahudya checkpost, news agency PTI reported.

Bommai had surrendered his official car on Wednesday, that is the day the poll schedule was declared.

“Nothing objectionable was found, and officials then allowed the Chief Minister to continue his journey,” sources added.

The Karnataka Assembly poll is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

The tenure of the state Legislative Assembly will end on May 24, 2023. The previous assembly polls in the state were held in May 2018.

The Congress party released its first list of 124 candidates on March 25. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna while state Congress president DK Shivakumar will contest from Kanakapura constituency.

Shivakumar and other party workers held a screening committee meeting on Thursday in Bengaluru to finalise the remaining candidates for 100 seats.

Earlier on March 20, the Aam Aadmi Party released its first list comprising 80 candidates. The party has decided to field candidates in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in the state.

BJP plans to put out its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls in a week, Bommai earlier said.

The Karnataka Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.