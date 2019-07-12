Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court orders status quo over resignation of rebel MLAs, matter to be heard on Tuesday

The Supreme Court said it will hear the matter at length on Tuesday, July 16. (File Photo)

Karnataka Political Crisis: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered status quo on the matter of resignation and disqualification of rebel Congress and JD-S MLAs meaning that the lawmakers will stay put at least till Tuesday, July 16, when the matter is slated to heard next.

The apex court also asked Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh not to take any decision over the fate of the MLAs.

The matter to be heard on Tuesday and status quo will remain on the legislators, bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said after hearing arguments from the lawyers representing the MLAs, Speaker and CM HD Kumaraswamy.

During the hearing, the top court asked whether the Speaker had the power to challenge its order. Responding to the court, Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared KR Ramesh, said that the Speaker was constitutionally obligated to decide on a plea for disqualification of the rebel MLAs.

Rohatgi urged the court to issue a contempt notice against the Speaker if he fails to take decision over the resignations in a day or two. He also informed the court that KR Ramesh had questioned the MLAs’ move to approach the top court and told them to “go to hell” infront of the media.

Arguing in the matter, CM Kumaraswamy’s counsel Rajeev Dhawan said that the Supreme Court’s order on the resignations of Congress-JD-S MLAs was passed without giving any notice to the state Assembly Speaker.

Submitting his arguments, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Speaker, told the court that his client was not given any copy of the petition filed by the rebel MLAs.

“The speaker is duty-bound and empowered to decide on disqualification of MLAs first,” Singhvi asserted during the hearing.

Kumaraswamy seeks time for floor test

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has sought time from Speaker KR Ramesh for floor test amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Kumaraswamy said he was not power hungry and ready to face everything. “After all these developments, I am seeking your permission and time to prove the majority in this session,” the embattled CM said in the Assembly on the first day of Monsoon session today.