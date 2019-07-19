Karnataka political crisis: Mallikarjun Kharge slams Maharashtra CM, accuses Devendra Fadnavis of helping to topple Kumaraswamy govt

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (R) accused Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of playing an “active role” to topple the Kumaraswamy government. (Image source: PTI)

Even as there is no end to the spectacle in the Karnataka Assembly over the no-confidence motion, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former member of Parliament accused the CM of playing an “active role” to topple the Kumaraswamy government, Indian Express reported.

On Thursday morning, Congress MLA Srimant Patil created a stir after arriving in Mumbai prior to the trust vote debate. While, health issues were cited as the reason behind for Patil coming to the city, Kharge raised questions over it. A BJP leader was quoted by the Indian Express saying that the Congress legislator had complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. He also added that now 16 rebel MLAs from Karnataka were in Mumbai.

Questioning the development, Kharge asked why Patil was brought to Mumbai when there are good cardiac care hospitals in Karnataka and pointed out that no one knew as to when Patil came to Mumbai. Kharge further claimed that Fadnavis was taking the help of police machinery to “aid efforts” to topple the Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka.

Apart from Fadnavis, the senior Congress leader also trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of “murdering” the Constitution of India and accused the Centre of employing the use of enforcement agencies such as Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate to browbeat the MLAs.

Kharge also added that the BJP has stooped to playing “politics of the worst order” in order to topple the government in the southern state.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra which is slated to go on polls this year, Congress is facing another major challenge with leaders quitting and mounting complaints of factionalism within the party. The Maharashtra Congress has quashed all reports and displayed a show of togetherness. During the Mumbai event where Balasaheb Thorat took charge as the state Congress president, party leaders asserted the need to put aside the differences and be united for the polls.