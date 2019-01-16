Karnataka political crisis LIVE Updates: Eight Congress MLAs to quit today?

The Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka appears to have plunged into yet another political crisis. It began after two independent MLAs withdrew their support from the alliance citing trouble in the governance due to internal conflict between the two partners — Congress and JD(S). The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in the state.
The BJP, on the other hand, has charged the Congress party of trying to poach its own MLAs and shunted them to a resort in Gurugram.
A Times Now report suggests that as many as eight Congress legislators are ready to quit and may join the saffron party. Currently, the saffron party has the support of 106 MLAs (BJP 104 and independent 2) and the Congress-JD(S) alliance has 117 legislators on their side. Eight Congress MLAs quitting the alliance will plunge it in some serious trouble.
In the 224-member House, a party needs to reach 113-mark to form the government. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats and the Congress was at second with 80 seats. The Congress extended its support to JD(S) which came at third with just 37 seats, thereby forming the government.
Congress MP KH Muniyappa on Wednesday said that second generation Congressmen who won the election are secured. "Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal are aware of your grievances, you will be given chance in next cabinet expansion in Karnataka. I invite all who left the fold to come back and not worry," he said.
BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao has said that the withdrawal of support by two independent MLAs is the result of internal bickerings among Congress leaders. "Particularly, D K Shivakumar is a problem. He basically is precipitating the problem, but levelling charges against the BJP," he told PTI. Rao said Shivakumar was the main culprit for the fresh political turbulence as he wanted to project himself as the 'true loyal Congress leader.'
In a tweet, BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao said: "Congress leadership has failed in Karnataka in providing good governance and also coherent government. Now they are trying to shift the blame on BJP. BJP is not ready to play the game, blame is entirely on Congress!"
The Congress Youth workers protest outside a resort in Haryana where the BJP's MLAs have been camping in an effort to thwart any poaching attempt by the JD(S)-Congress ruling coalition. The protesters alleged that the BJP was disrespecting the Constitution and murdering democracy in the country. PTI reports that the BJP's state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa is likely to hold a meeting with the party legislators and discuss the prevailing situation in the state.
Karnataka Congress In-charge KC Venugopal said that he was in touch with all Congress MLAs. "This drama is going to end in a day or a two. We are all together, there is no internal fight in Congress. This is all baseless," he told ANI.