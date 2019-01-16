Karnataka political crisis LIVE Updates: Eight Congress MLAs to quit today?

In the 224-member House, a party needs to reach 113-mark to form the government. (Reuters)

The Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka appears to have plunged into yet another political crisis. It began after two independent MLAs withdrew their support from the alliance citing trouble in the governance due to internal conflict between the two partners — Congress and JD(S). The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in the state.

The BJP, on the other hand, has charged the Congress party of trying to poach its own MLAs and shunted them to a resort in Gurugram.

A Times Now report suggests that as many as eight Congress legislators are ready to quit and may join the saffron party. Currently, the saffron party has the support of 106 MLAs (BJP 104 and independent 2) and the Congress-JD(S) alliance has 117 legislators on their side. Eight Congress MLAs quitting the alliance will plunge it in some serious trouble.

In the 224-member House, a party needs to reach 113-mark to form the government. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats and the Congress was at second with 80 seats. The Congress extended its support to JD(S) which came at third with just 37 seats, thereby forming the government.