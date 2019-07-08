Karnataka political crisis LIVE: Pushed to the brink, Kumaraswamy govt likely to seek postponement of Monsoon Session of legislature

HD Kumaraswamy met Congress and JD(S) leader soon after he returned from US after a 10-day trip.

Karnataka politics news LIVE: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru from a 10-day US trip on Sunday night and held a series of meetings in a bid to save the 13-month-old coalition government of the Congress-JD(S). Kumaraswamy met leaders of alliance partners as the government was pushed to the brink following the resignation of 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs who submitted their letters to the Speaker’s office on Saturday, reducing the government’s strength in the Assembly to 105 from 118 in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The BJP also has 105 MLAs and is the single largest party in the House. The coalition faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted. Notably, the resignations of the 13 MLAs are yet to be accepted by the Speaker. However, the Speaker has confirmed that the MLAs have submitted their resignations to his office. He is likely to meet them on Tuesday.

Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) went to the Speaker’s office to put in their papers Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1. Meanwhile, at least 10 of the MLAs who quit are camping at a hotel in Mumbai and made it clear they will not withdraw their resignations. Kumaraswamy is likely to chair an emergency cabinet meeting today and could also seek postponement of the monsoon session of the state legislature.