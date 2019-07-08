Karnataka political crisis LIVE: Pushed to the brink, Kumaraswamy govt likely to seek postponement of Monsoon Session of legislature

Karnataka politics news LIVE: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru from a 10-day US trip on Sunday night and held a series of meetings in a bid to save the 13-month-old coalition government of the Congress-JD(S). Kumaraswamy met leaders of alliance partners as the government was pushed to the brink following the resignation of 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs who submitted their letters to the Speaker’s office on Saturday, reducing the government’s strength in the Assembly to 105 from 118 in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The BJP also has 105 MLAs and is the single largest party in the House. The coalition faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted. Notably, the resignations of the 13 MLAs are yet to be accepted by the Speaker. However, the Speaker has confirmed that the MLAs have submitted their resignations to his office. He is likely to meet them on Tuesday.
Nine Congress MLAs and three of JD(S) went to the Speaker’s office to put in their papers Saturday and later met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, submitted his resignation on July 1. Meanwhile, at least 10 of the MLAs who quit are camping at a hotel in Mumbai and made it clear they will not withdraw their resignations. Kumaraswamy is likely to chair an emergency cabinet meeting today and could also seek postponement of the monsoon session of the state legislature.
News agency ANI reported that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy are holding a meeting at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that the BJP was behind the political crisis in the state. He said that the saffron party is desperate to regain power and resorting to buy the MLAs. "We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," he said.
Congress leader and Deputy CM G Parameshwara said that he has called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party. He said that he will discuss the present political developments and the fallout.
The ruling coalition has 119 MLAs which includes Speaker. Check strength of parties in 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly below:
Congress - 79 MLAs (including Speaker)
JD(S) - 37 MLAs
BSP - 1 MLA
Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) - 1 MLA
Independent - 1 MLA
The Opposition BJP is the single largest party in the House. The BJP has 105 MLAs.
Speaking to reporters, flanked by other MLAs who have resigned, MLA ST Somashekar said that three more MLAs will resign on Monday. "The more MLAs- Ramalinga Reddy, Munirathna and Anand Singh will join us tomorrow (Monday)," he said.
At least 10 of the 13 MLAs who have resigned are camping at a hotel in Mumbai. MLAs have said that they will not take back their resignations. "We are 10 MLAs are here, totally 13 MLAs had submitted resignation to Speaker and informed the Governor. All 13 of MLAs who have resigned are together and there is no question of us withdrawing our resignation," one among the MLAs who resigned, S T Somashekar, said in Mumbai.