Karnataka political crisis LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs today

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will face a trust vote on Thursday.

Karnataka verdict today: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on the pleas filed by 15 rebel MLAs of the Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations.

On Tuesday, a two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose had observed that a re-look was required into the powers vested with the speaker. “When the 10th Schedule (Anti-Defection law) was added (to the Constitution), a very high status was given (to the Speaker). But with (what has happened in the) last 10-25 years, probably a re-looking is required,” the court observed.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state would be reduced to a minority in the assembly if all the resignations are accepted. The coalition would then have 101 members in the House, while the Bharatiya Janata Party would go up to 105.

