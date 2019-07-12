Karnataka crisis: ‘Going strong’, tweets HD Kumaraswamy as defiant Speaker approaches SC again

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

Karnataka Political Crisis: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy appears to be unfazed by the political drama currently being played in the state. Despite the chances of survival of the coalition government in the state appearing bleak after the resignation of 18 MLAs, Kumaraswamy asserted that there was no need to worry.

“Congress-JDS coalition in the state is going strong despite the efforts to destabilize. We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions,” Kumaraswamy tweeted late on Thursday.

He also rubbished media reports that the JDS may considering to get the Bharatiya Janata Party’s support to continue running the government.

“It is unnecessary to give importance to Tourism Minister Sa. Ra. Mahesh’s casual meeting with BJP leaders at the new building of KK guest house, managed by KSTDC which comes under his portfolio,” Kumaraswamy said in another tweet.

Speaker defies Supreme Court, says ‘can’t work with lightning speed’

Meanwhile, rebel MLAs have accused Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh defying the Supreme Court’s order and sitting over their resignations. The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered the Speaker to hear the MLAs personally and decide on the issue as soon as possible.

The apex court had asked him to inform it about his decision by Thursday night itself. “You can’t expect me to work at lightning speed,” KR Ramesh had bluntly told the court. Later, he approached the same bench of the Supreme Court which is hearing the rebel MLAs petition seeking more time to examine whther the resignations were voluntary or not.

The Speaker submitted that the rebel MLAs who have approached the apex court have cast aspersions questioning his integrity which are completely false and frivolous.