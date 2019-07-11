Karnataka crisis: Matter of shame, says DK Shivakumar as he fails to meet rebel Congress MLAs in Mumbai

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was not allowed to meet rebel Karnataka MLAs staying at a Mumbai hotel.

Karnataka political crisis: The political crisis in Karnataka that spilled over to Mumbai on Wednesday continues with no likely conclusion in sight at least for a couple of more days. Congress’ troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, who rushed to Mumbai to meet the rebel MLAs staying at a five-star hotel, was not allowed to do so and was sent back to the the airport after a day-long ‘dharna’.

Shivakumar slammed the Maharashtra government and the BJP for not allowing him to enter the Mumbai hotel and said that the police ‘forcibly deported’ him to Bengaluru.

“Mumbai is known for its hospitality. I had booked a room there and was on an official visit to meet my friends and colleagues, but BJP and officials misused their authority.It’s a matter of shame,” Shivakumar told news agency ANI in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar had reached Mumbai to meet the 10 dissident Congress and JD-S MLAs to pacify them, however, he was denied entry into the hotel. After a day-long drama, the police detained Shivakumar, Milind Deora and other Congress leaders. The leaders were released later in the evening. The police took Shivakumar to the airport from where he was sent back to Bengaluru.

While the Congress has been accusing the BJP of trying to topple coalition government in Karnataka, the saffron party has denied the charges and has not made any move to form the government in the state. The Congress-JD-S 13-month-old slumped into a major crisis last week after 10 MLAs resigned from the state Assembly. Senior Congress MLA Roshan Baig and independent H Nagesh have also resigned from the membership of the 225-member Karnataka Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar has rejected some of the resignations, saying that they were ‘not in order’. The Speaker has asked the rebel MLAs to meet him on July 17.

The majority mark in Karnataka Assembly is 113 and neither the Congress nor the BJP have the required numbers to form the government which makes the role of JD-S crucial.