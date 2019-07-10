Karnataka crisis Day 4: From Bengaluru to Mumbai, top Congress leaders detained as political turmoil intensifies

Karnataka Congress minister DK Sivakumar detained by Mumbai police outside Renaissance Hotel in Powai. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Karnataka political crisis continued on the fourth day as Congress leaders were detained in Bengaluru and Mumbai on Wednesday. Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar and Congress leader Milind Deora were detained along with several others and taken away in a police van from outside the luxury hotel in Mumbai where rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are lodged.

In Bengaluru, Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad were detained while protesting near Raj Bhawan in a bid to save the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka.

While the Congress leaders have been trying to save the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the southern state, the BJP asserted that Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy should step down as his government doesn’t have the required numbers. State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Patel and urged that the Speaker should take necessary action immediately. A BJP delegation also met the Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru.

Dissident MLAs have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Karnataka Speaker for not accepting the resignations of the rebel MLAs. The Speaker is not taking immediate decision and is deliberately delaying it for various reasons, the petition said.

The police almost pulled out Shivakumar while he was being interviewed by a TV channel outside the hotel Renaissance. All three leaders have been taken to the Kalina University rest house while Section 144 had been imposed in the area.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar was prevented from entering the hotel to meet 10 dissident JD(S)-Congress legislators. The Karnataka minister promptly announced that he would not leave the spot till he is allowed to meet the legislators.

Shivakumar landed in Mumbai early in the morning and reached hotel Rennaisance where police stopped him from entering the hotel. His argument that he had a valid reservation in the hotel fell flat on the police officials’ ears and he was denied entry into the hotel. The police officials told him that the legislators staying in the hotel had sought police protection, saying that they feared threat to their life due to his arrival there. His hotel reservation was also cancelled eventually.