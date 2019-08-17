Karnataka phone tapping row: DK Shivakumar rejects snooping charges against Kumaraswamy, CM Yediyurappa asks for report

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has been accused of ordering phone tapping of Congress leaders and journalists. (File Photo: PTI)

Karnataka phone tapping controversy: Yet another political turmoil seems to be brewing up in Karnataka. Amid demands by several Congress leaders, including legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, M Mallikarjuna Kharge and former Home

Minister MB Patil for a probe into snooping charges against the previous alliance government, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar has come out to the rescue of former CM HD Kumaraswamy. Siding with Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said the BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa was free to order probe into the matter.

Noticeably, other than Shivakumar, none of the Congress leaders have spoken in support of Kumaraswamy in the matter which is likely to escalate in the coming days.

“Phone-tapping has not happened… I have also inquired and asked people about it…it is all lies, and there is no room for such things. Our Congress-JD(S) government did not get involved in such things. Yediyurappa can conduct a probe, let him probe. We are not opposed to it,” news agency PTI quoted Shivakumar, as saying.

The controversy was triggered last week when disqualified JDS MLA AH Vishwanath alleged that leaders, officials and journalists were tapped during Kumaraswamy’s stint. He also indicated that the snooping would not have happened without the knowledge of the then CM.

Kumaraswamy has also vehemently denied the charges. He said the allegations being made against him have no truth.

“I was the one who kept repeating that the Chief Minister’s position was not permanent. There was no need for me to remain in and save the chair (of CM) by tapping phones.

Allegations made against me by some people in this matter is far from truth,” the JD(S) leader said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked a report over the scandal. He said if the allegations are proved to be right, action will be taken against those responsible.

“Phone tapping is a serious offence. Let there be an investigation into the issue and take action against those responsible, if proved,” the Karnataka CM said.

The scandal surfaced earlier this month after local news channels played an audio tape purportedly containing conversation between Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and an unknown person. Rao had ordered an enquiry to investigate the alleged leaked telephone conversation between him and one person who appeared to be lobbying on the top cop’s behalf with some politicians for the commissioner’s post.