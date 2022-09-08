Karnataka: NIA raids SDPI leader’s house in Praveen Nettaru murder case, faces ‘go back’ slogans

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at the residence of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national secretary Riyaz Farangipet in connection with its probe into the killing of Praveen Nettaru, a youth wing member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka.

The raids by the NIA sparked protests by the SDPI members and locals who raised slogans of “Go Back NIA”, reported The Indian Express.

Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne assailants in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on July 26 this year. The Karnataka Police initially investigated the case and arrested 6 accused, before handing over the probe to the NIA.

The raids at the SDPI’s office came a day after the NIA conducted searches at over 30 locations spread across Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts on Wednesday. The agency seized digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature from the premises linked to the accused and suspects.

According to The Indian Express, the NIA’s probe revealed that the accused are active members of the Popular Front of India (PFI). The agency has also claimed that Nettaru’s murder was a planned crime, committed as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror among the members of a section of society.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, owned a poultry shop in Dakshin Kannada district. was hacked to death by two men who came on a bike bearing a Kerala registration. According to the police, he was hit on the head with a machete by the attackers. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The young BJP worker’s killing sparked protests in Bellare district. The murder led to mass resignations by the BJP youth wing members in protest against the party’s inaction in the case. Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and Energy minister V Sunil Kumar were heckled by protesters when they arrived to pay their last respects to the murdered leader.