Karnataka government formation LIVE: BS Yeddyurappa says will meet Governor to stake claim to form government

Karnataka politics news LIVE: Former CM and Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Friday morning said that he will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala later in the day to stake claim to form the government. According to news agency ANI, Yeddyurappa said that he will urge the Governor to hold the oath ceremony today itself. This comes a day after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified three rebel MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli (both from Congress) and R Shankar, one of the two independents who switched sides, under the anti-defection law. Kumar said that the resignations of the three MLAs were ‘not voluntary and genuine’ and disqualified them with immediate effect. The disqualification means they can’t contest elections till the end of the term of the current House in 2023. On Shankar, Kumar said that he had merged his party with the Congress and so was effectively with the Congress. On resignations and disqualification pleas of 14 other MLAs, Kumar said that he will take a final call in the next couple of days.
The HD Kumaraswamy government collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly. The government lost the vote by 95-105 in a House with an effective strength of 205 members. The Vidhan Soudha has 225 chairs but 20 MLAs (14 Congress, three JD-S, two independents and one BSP) skipped the proceedings. Meanwhile, a group of Karnataka BJP leaders, including former CM Jagdish Shettar, met party’s national president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the government formation in the state. The BJP has 105 MLAs, maximum by any political party. It needs the support of eight more MLAs to go beyond the halfway mark in the Assembly to form a stable government.
According to ABP news report, BS Yeddyurappa is likely to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka at 12:30 pm later today. BSY will meet Governor to stake claim to form the government, three days after the Congress-JD(S) coalition failed to prove its strength.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said that he will meet Governor at 10 am to stake claim to form the next government. "I am going to meet the Governor today at 10am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself," he told news agency ANI.
Speaker's decision on the disqualifications and resignations will be crucial in view of the numbers in the Vidhan Soudha. The BJP has not disclosed its agenda on the government formation so far. At present, no political party has a clear majority in the House. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 MLAs, eight less than the halfway mark in the 225-member House.
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday disqualified two rebel Congress legislators and an Independent lawmaker with immediate effect. The Congress rebels are Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) and Mahesh Kumatahalli (Athani) constituencies in Belagavi district, while Independent R. Shankar is (Ranebennur) in Haveri district. The 3 MLAs were disqualified under the Anti-Defection Law (10th Schedule of the Constitution).