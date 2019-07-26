Karnataka government formation LIVE: BS Yeddyurappa says will meet Governor to stake claim to form government

Speaker Ramesh Kumar has disqualified three rebel MLAs from the House, putting the suspense over government formation exercise.

Karnataka politics news LIVE: Former CM and Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Friday morning said that he will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala later in the day to stake claim to form the government. According to news agency ANI, Yeddyurappa said that he will urge the Governor to hold the oath ceremony today itself. This comes a day after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified three rebel MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli (both from Congress) and R Shankar, one of the two independents who switched sides, under the anti-defection law. Kumar said that the resignations of the three MLAs were ‘not voluntary and genuine’ and disqualified them with immediate effect. The disqualification means they can’t contest elections till the end of the term of the current House in 2023. On Shankar, Kumar said that he had merged his party with the Congress and so was effectively with the Congress. On resignations and disqualification pleas of 14 other MLAs, Kumar said that he will take a final call in the next couple of days.

The HD Kumaraswamy government collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly. The government lost the vote by 95-105 in a House with an effective strength of 205 members. The Vidhan Soudha has 225 chairs but 20 MLAs (14 Congress, three JD-S, two independents and one BSP) skipped the proceedings. Meanwhile, a group of Karnataka BJP leaders, including former CM Jagdish Shettar, met party’s national president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the government formation in the state. The BJP has 105 MLAs, maximum by any political party. It needs the support of eight more MLAs to go beyond the halfway mark in the Assembly to form a stable government.