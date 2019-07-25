  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka government formation LIVE: BJP delegation in Delhi to meet Amit Shah as Yedyyurappa awaits go-ahead

Karnataka government formation LIVE: BJP delegation in Delhi to meet Amit Shah as Yedyyurappa awaits go-ahead

By: |
Updated:Jul 25, 2019 11:23:51 am

Karnataka govt formation LIVE: On Tuesday night, at the time of division, 20 MLAs were missing from House, reducing its effective strength to 205. The motion moved by HD Kumaraswamy secured 99 votes, four less than the halfway mark to claim a majority. A total of 105 MLAs voted against the motion.

Karnataka govt formation, karnataka government latest news, The BJP has 105 MLAs in the 225-member Vidhan Soudha. besides, it also enjoys the support of two independent MLAs.

Karnataka news today Live Updates: A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reached Delhi on Wednesday morning to meet party’s national president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda. The delegation will apprise Shah and other leaders about the ongoing political developments in the state and discuss necessary steps for the formation of the next government. BJP leader Arvind Limbavali, who landed at the airport this morning, told reporters that the delegation will seek guidance from the leaders on the formation of the new government. “We will discuss what should be the strategy and action plan. We are meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other leaders,” he told news agency ANI.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government failed to prove its strength in the Vidhan Soudha on Tuesday night, paving the way for BJP to stake claim to form the government, However, the BJP’s central leadership is treading cautiously in view of the impending Supreme Court’s ruling in the matter as well as the Speaker’s decision on the fate of 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs whose resignation pushed the Congress-JDS government in a crisis. In the 225-member House which includes one nominated member, the BJP has 105 MLAs and enjoys the support of two independents. On Tuesday night, at the time of division, 20 MLAs were missing from House, reducing its effective strength to 205. The motion moved by HD Kumaraswamy secured 99 votes, four less than the halfway mark to claim a majority. A total of 105 MLAs voted against the motion.

Live Blog

 

11:23 (IST)25 Jul 2019
SC allows independent MLAs to withdraw plea

The Supreme Court has allowed the two Karnataka independent MLAs to withdraw their petition, after HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly and tendered his resignation.

11:20 (IST)25 Jul 2019
Karnataka government news: BJP delegation in Delhi

A BJP delegation reached Delhi in the morning to meet party president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda. The delegations leaders will discuss about the party's strategy with regard to the formation of the next government.

Karnataka BJP MLAs flash victory sign after Congress-JD(S) government failed to prove strength in the Vidhan Soudha on Tuesday night. (PTI Photo)The Karnataka Legislative Assembly was delivered with a hung verdict last May. While the BJP secured maximum seats -- 105 in 225-member House, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) won 80 and 37 seats, respectively. The Congress extended an unconditional support post-elections to HD Kumaraswamy to go past the halfway mark of 113 just to keep the BJP out of power. Howeer, the 14-month-old government collapsed on July 23 night as 17 of the MLAs, two independents and lone BSP MLA didn't vote in favour of Kumaraswamy.
Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop