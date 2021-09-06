Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: BJP leads in 34 wards, Congress in 27 in Hubballi-Dharwad

North Karnataka Municipal Election 2021 Results, Belagavi, Hubbali-Dharwad, Kalaburagi Civic Body Election Results Live Update: BJP is currently leading in 25 seats in Hubballi-Dharwad.

The counting of votes for the Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation polls in Karnataka has begun and the results will be announced today by the state Election Commission. A total of 195 wards in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi voted on Friday to choose from the over 1,100 candidates. The North Karnataka municipal elections are being touted as the first litmus test for the CM Basavaraj Bommai, who recently took over the reins of the BJP government in Karnataka, after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.

Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees. In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

