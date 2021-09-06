  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE BJP leads in 34 wards Congress in 27 in Hubballi-Dharwad

Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: BJP leads in 34 wards, Congress in 27 in Hubballi-Dharwad

By: |
Updated: September 6, 2021 12:38:53 pm

North Karnataka Municipal Election 2021 Results, Belagavi, Hubbali-Dharwad, Kalaburagi Civic Body Election Results Live Update: BJP is currently leading in 25 seats in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 Live, Karnataka Local Body Election 2021 Result LiveNorth Karnataka Municipal Election 2021 Results, Belagavi, Hubbali-Dharwad, Kalaburagi Civic Body Election Results Live Update: BJP is currently leading in 25 seats in Hubballi-Dharwad.

The counting of votes for the Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation polls in Karnataka has begun and the results will be announced today by the state Election Commission. A total of 195 wards in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi voted on Friday to choose from the over 1,100 candidates. The North Karnataka municipal elections are being touted as the first litmus test for the CM Basavaraj Bommai, who recently took over the reins of the BJP government in Karnataka, after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa. 

Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees. In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Read More

Live Blog

karnataka municipal election 2021 result, karnataka panchayat election 2021 result, karnataka local body election 2021 result, karnataka municipal election 2021 vote counting live, karnataka civic body election 2021 result live news, karnataka local body election results 2021, karnataka vote counting, belagavi civic body election result 2021, hubbali dharwad civic body election result 2021, kalaburagi covic body election result 2021

Highlights

    12:38 (IST)06 Sep 2021
    BJP leads in 34 wards, Congress in 27 in Hubballi-Dharwad

    Hubballi-Dharwad: BJP is leading in 34 wards while the Congress is ahead in 27 wards. The Independents, JDS and AIMIM are leading in six two and two wards respectively. 

    12:30 (IST)06 Sep 2021
    AIMIM wins 2 seats in Hubballi-Dhariwad

    Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation: AIMIM has managed to open its account, winning two seats. 

    12:10 (IST)06 Sep 2021
    Kalaburagi: BJP wins in 10 wards, Congress in 19

    Kalaburagi: BJP wins in 10 wards while Congress won in 19 wards, JDS in two and Independents in two wards. 

    12:00 (IST)06 Sep 2021
    Hubballi-Dharwad: BJP leads in 29 wards

    Hubballi-Dharwad: BJP leads in 29 wards, Congress wins in 17 wards, independents in 4 wards 

    11:48 (IST)06 Sep 2021
    BJP wins in 31 wards in Belagavi, Congress in eight

    Belagavi: BJP wins in 31 wards, Congress in eight wards, Independents in seven wards and AIMIM in on ward. 

    11:42 (IST)06 Sep 2021
    Congress' Rajani Annaiah wins bypoll to ward 36 in Mysuru City Corporation

    Congress' Rajani Annaiah wins bypoll to ward 36 in Mysuru City Corporation with a margin of 1,997 votes against JD(S) candidate S Leelavathi.

    11:26 (IST)06 Sep 2021
    HDMC Poll Results: BJP wins 25 seats, Congress 14

    Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Election Results: The BJP has won 25 seats, the Congress has won 14 while the Independent candidates have won five. AAP and JDS are yet to open their account. 

    11:23 (IST)06 Sep 2021
    BJP heads towards victory in Belagavi

    The results for 29 wards in Belagavi have been announced. Out of these, the BJP has won 14 while the Congress has won six followed by the Independent candidates who won in five wards. 

    The polls for three corporations were held on September 3 by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. For the 55-ward Kalaburagi City Corporation, 300 candidates are in the fray. There are as many as 83 Independent candidates, 55 from Congress, 47 from the BJP, 45 from the Janata Dal (Secular), 26 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 20 from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Some other parties are also in the fray but on a lesser number of seats. In the 82-ward Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, 420 candidates are in the fray, while the BJP and the Congress are contesting in all wards. For the 58-ward Belagavi corporation, 385 candidates are in the fray. In 2013, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the 82-ward Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, while the Congress had won 55-ward Kalaburagi corporation.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Coal pilferage ‘scam’: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED for questioning
    2Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP faces rebellion as Bhagwant Mann pushes party to name him CM candidate
    3Actor Leena Maria Paul, her boyfriend arrested by Delhi Police for extorting Rs 200 crore from businessman’s wife