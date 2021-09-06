Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE: BJP leads in 34 wards, Congress in 27 in Hubballi-Dharwad

The counting of votes for the Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation polls in Karnataka has begun and the results will be announced today by the state Election Commission. A total of 195 wards in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi voted on Friday to choose from the over 1,100 candidates. The North Karnataka municipal elections are being touted as the first litmus test for the CM Basavaraj Bommai, who recently took over the reins of the BJP government in Karnataka, after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa.
Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees. In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.
Highlights
Hubballi-Dharwad: BJP is leading in 34 wards while the Congress is ahead in 27 wards. The Independents, JDS and AIMIM are leading in six two and two wards respectively.
Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation: AIMIM has managed to open its account, winning two seats.
Kalaburagi: BJP wins in 10 wards while Congress won in 19 wards, JDS in two and Independents in two wards.
Hubballi-Dharwad: BJP leads in 29 wards, Congress wins in 17 wards, independents in 4 wards
Belagavi: BJP wins in 31 wards, Congress in eight wards, Independents in seven wards and AIMIM in on ward.
Congress' Rajani Annaiah wins bypoll to ward 36 in Mysuru City Corporation with a margin of 1,997 votes against JD(S) candidate S Leelavathi.
Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Election Results: The BJP has won 25 seats, the Congress has won 14 while the Independent candidates have won five. AAP and JDS are yet to open their account.
The results for 29 wards in Belagavi have been announced. Out of these, the BJP has won 14 while the Congress has won six followed by the Independent candidates who won in five wards.