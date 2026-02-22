The governments across the world are shifting focus to minors and their exposure to social media after Australia’s landmark decision. In India, the Karnataka government is the latest to consider a major policy intervention that could reshape how children interact with technology.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently said that the state is seriously considering a ban on mobile phone usage for children below the age of 16. The CM clarified that the steps are being mulled due to rising concerns over addiction, harmful online exposure and behavioural changes among minors.

Speaking at a meeting with university vice-chancellors, the chief minister said excessive screen time was increasingly influencing young minds. “Many children are getting addicted to mobile phones, and this is affecting them in multiple ways,” he said, adding that educators and experts would be consulted before any final decision is taken.

Focus of the ban

Officials have flagged issues ranging from declining academic focus and reduced social interaction to exposure to inappropriate content and even substance-related influences through online networks.

The proposed restriction is expected to focus primarily on limiting personal smartphone use, particularly in educational and domestic settings.

Other states deliberating similar measures

Karnataka’s deliberations come amid a wider national shift toward tighter digital safeguards for minors. The Goa government is examining curbs on social media access for users under 16. The government in Andhra Pradesh has indicated that it is exploring similar controls, citing concerns over online harassment, falling attention spans and the impact of excessive screen time on academic performance.

At the national level, the Centre has begun consultations with social media platforms on age-based regulations. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has noted that such safeguards are increasingly becoming global norms and are aligned with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

Under the law, platforms must obtain verifiable parental consent before processing the personal data of users below 18. While India does not currently impose a blanket age ban, the provision effectively limits targeted advertising and data collection involving minors.

Australia takes the lead

Globally, governments are moving faster. Australia has introduced a social media ban for users under 16, while France requires parental consent for children under 15. Similar debates are underway in the UK and Spain.

If implemented, Karnataka’s move could place the state at the forefront of India’s evolving digital child-safety policy.