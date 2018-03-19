Lingayat separate religion demand gets Siddaramaiah govt’s nod: Is this for Karnataka polls? 10 points

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets the Lingayat community Seers at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. The community religious leaders demanded religious minority tag for the Lingayat community. PTI Photo

Ahead of Karnataka election 2018, Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of the state has accepted a proposal to grant a separate religion status to the Lingayat community. The decision of Karnataka state Cabinet is being seen as a bid to woo Lingayat voters ahead of the high-octane electoral battle in the state. The Congress is seeking to retain power in the state in the face of a high-pitched campaign being run by BJP. Karnataka is expected to go to polls in May this year.

Here are 10 points to know: