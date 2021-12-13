Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes underway for 25 Legislative Council seats

The voting for the biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies was held on December 10.

MLC Election Results Karnataka 2021 Live News: Counting of votes for Karnataka Legislative Council Elections are underway today and the results are likely to clear by afternoon. The voting for the biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies was held on December 10 and around above 99 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls. There were a total of 90 candidates whose fates have been sealed in the ballot box. These include 20 each from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 Independents and the rest from smaller parties.

The election was necessitated as tenures of the MLCs are set to end on January 5. Of the 25 outgoing MLCs, 14 are from Congress, seven from BJP and four from JD(S). There are 75 seats in the Karnataka Legislative council and the ruling BJP has 32 seats, eight short of the majority mark. There are 29 Congress MLCs and 12 are from the JD(S). The BJP has pinned its hope on the polls to gain a majority in the house. BJP is currently dependent on JD(S) to get any legislation cleared through the council.

