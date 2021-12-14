  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

The ruling BJP has won 11 seats while the opposition Congress has bagged 11 seats.

Written By FE Online
BJP also suffered a setback in two of the key constituency – CM BS Bommai's home district of Dharwad and the party's stronghold Belagavi.

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021: The results for the 25 legislative council seats that went to the polls on December 10 was declared today. The ruling BJP has won 11 seats while the opposition Congress has bagged 11 seats. The JD(S) has won two seats while one seat went to the others. With this win, the BJP now has 37 members in the 75-member house while the Congress has 29 and the JD(S) one. The BJP, which was expecting to gain a majority in the house, fell one short of the magic figure 38. The ruling party also suffered a setback in two of the key constituency – CM BS Bommai’s home district of Dharwad and the party’s stronghold Belagavi.

There were a total of 90 candidates in the fray for the 25 seats. These included 20 each from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 Independents and the rest from smaller parties. The elections were held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021 Winner List (**To be updated)
Bijapur (two seats): Sunil Gowda (Cong),
Belgaum (two seats): Chennaraj Hattiholi (Cong), Lakhan Jarkiholi (Ind)
Dharwad (two seats): Saleem Ahmed (Cong), Pradeep Shettar (BJP)
Dakshina Kannada (two seats): Manjunath Bhanadary (Cong), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (BJP)
Mysuru (two seats): CN Manjegowda (JDS)
Bidar: Bheemarao Basavaraj Patil (Cong)
Gulbarga:
Uttara Kannada:
Raichur: Sharan Gouda Patil (Cong)
Bellary: YM Satish (BJP)
Chitradurga: KS Naveen (BJP)
Shivamogga: DS Arun (BJP)
Chikmagalur: M K Pranesh (BJP)
Hassan: Dr. Suraj Revanna (JDS)
Tumakuru: R Rajendra (Cong)
Mandya: Dinesh Guligowda (Cong)
Bangalore: Gopinath Reddy (BJP)
Bangalore Rural: S Ravi (Cong)
Kolar: Anil Kumar (Cong)
Kodagu: Suja Kushalappa (BJP)

The election was necessitated as tenures of the MLCs are set to end on January 5.

