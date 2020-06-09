Karnataka MLC election to fill 7 vacant seats on June 29, says EC; check full schedule

MLC Election in Karnataka on June 29. (File pic)

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that polls to fill the seven Legislative Council seats in Karnataka will be held on June 29. The seven seats will fall vacant on June 30 after completion of the tenures of members.

The notification for the polls will be issued on Thursday and the last date for filing nomination will be June 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidates will be June 22. Polling will take place on June 29 between 9 am and 4 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 5 pm the same day.

The seven MLCs who will retire on June 30 are Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, MC Venugopal, NS Bosaraju, HM Revanna, TA Saravana and DU Mallikarjuna.

The ECI said that adequate measures will be put in place for close monitoring of the entire exercise. The poll body has asked the Chief Secretary to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure Coronavirus containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

Meanwhile, lobbying has started in both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress for vacancies. According to reports, the Congress is likely to win two MLC seats of the seven and the JD(S) one. The BJP will probably get the remaining 4 seats.