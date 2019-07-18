Karnataka: Miscreants vandalise sacred Hindu site of Nava Brindavana in Koppal district near Hampi, security tightened

Police said the incident could be a handiwork of some ‘treasure hunters’. (Photo/Twitter@ShefVaidya)

Nava Brindavana in Anegondi vandalised: In what could trigger large scale protests in the region, miscreants vandalised the Nava Brindavana site located on the banks of Tunganhadra river in Anegondi area of Koppal disrict near Hampi. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Thursday.

The timing of the incident coincides with the local followers of the Madhwa tradition observing their rituals on the occasion of Ashada Ekadashi. The incident of vandalisation of the holy site has left the community fuming. The Nava Brindavana site has samadhis of nine saints of the Madhwa community, a Brahmin subcaste. Madhwas are mostly settled in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

Also Read: Arrested Hampi vandals fined Rs 70,000 each, asked to help ASI with restoration work

The police rushed to the spot immediately after being informed about the incident. Security has been beefed up in Anegundi to prevent any untoward incident in the area, The Deccan Herald reported. The police suspect that the vandalisation could be a handiwork of ‘treasure hunters’ who have been targeting such ancient sites in the region.

Got very disturbing news from Hampi, #Karnataka. The Navavrundavanas of Anegundi, the location for the Jeeva Samadhis of Hindu Madhva saints, including Shri Vyas Raj Teertha have been descreted and vandalised. This is clearly an attempt to provoke and humiliate Hindus. pic.twitter.com/y7409W3rUN — Shefali Vaidya ஷெஃபாலி வைத்யா शेफाली वैद्य (@ShefVaidya) July 18, 2019



Raising concern over the incident, Uttaradi Mutt incharge Satyamata Theertha Sripada appealed to the authorities to nab and punish the perpetrators as soon as possible.

In February this year, miscreants had vandalised the UNESCO world heritage site in Hampi. A video, showing three men pushing the stone pillars at the site, had gone viral.