Karnataka cabinet list 2023: Full list of ministers and their portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet

Karnataka ministers, portfolios: The Congress won a resounding victory in the Karnataka elections bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 seats in the May 10 elections. The counting of votes took place across 36 centres on May 13.

On Sunday, May 14, the newly-elected Congress MLAs authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next chief minister of the southern state, with the leadership battle heating up between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar – the frontrunners for the coveted post. The newly elected Karnataka Assembly has to be put in place before the term of the previous one expires on May 24, 2023.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister is likely to take place on May 18 (Thursday). The Congress made five key pre-poll guarantees — including 200 units of free power and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household — once it was voted to power. One of its poll planks was also restoring the scrapped four per cent OBC quota for Muslims.

Along with the CM, several ministers will also likely be sworn-in on Thursday. Here are the ministries of Karnataka, and list of ministers will be updated once it is announced. According to the Karnataka government’s official website, there are 42 ministries.

Karnataka ministers list and their portfolios:

In the bitterly contested, often vitriolic election campaign punctuated by barbs like “vishkanya”, “venomous snake”, and intense debates on the state government scrapping 4 per cent reservation for OBC Muslims, as well as the hijab controversy and the proposed ban on Bajrang Dal which rocked the southern state, the 224 Assembly seats of the seat witnessed an intense electoral contest between the Congress, BJP and the JDS. In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP had 116 MLAs, Congress 69, and JDS had 29 MLAs.