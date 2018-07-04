Karnataka minister who said Innova a ‘low-level’ car gets VVIP demand met – gets a Fortuner

Khan, the Food and Civil Supplies, Wakq and Haj Minister, had demanded a Toyota Fortuner instead of a Toyota Innova allotted to him by the government.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday got what he had been demanding ever since he took oath of office in the state – a Toyota Fortuner car. Khan, the Food and Civil Supplies, Wakq and Haj Minister, had demanded a Toyota Fortuner instead of a Toyota Innova allotted to him by the government. Khan, in his obnoxious demand, had said that he needs a bigger car as ‘he is used to it’.

The minister had demanded a bigger car for his use from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). “I am used to travelling in a big car. The Toyota Innova car given by the DPAR is a small one,” he had said. “It will be good if the Toyota Toyota Fortuner that Siddaramaiah (former chief minister) was using is given to me,” he said. Fulfiling his wish, the government alotted him a Fortunner, a car earlier used by former CM Siddaramaiah.

However, Khan on Friday blamed the media for exaggerating his demand for a Toyota Fortuner SUV for official use. “Media has made it a huge issue. I simply made a request for an SUV, and not for any particular brand. Am I asking for Lexus or BMW? I am used to travelling in an SUV. One has to tour the entire district. I am asking for a car under the government provision,” he had told some reporters on June 22.

The Minister was targeted by the Opposition for allegedly demanding a ‘Fortuner’ for official use, stating that an Innova was “low level”.

Meanwhile, The Times of India on June 20 reported that chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has directed his ministers to not to buy new cars. The chief minister’s direction would mean that ministers will have to choose from 37 cars that were purchased and used during the previous Congress regime.