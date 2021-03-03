Karnataka Minister viral sex tape case: BJP yet to take action against Ramesh Jarkiholi; Siddaramaiah demands resignation

Ramesh Jarkiholi is a political heavyweight in Karnataka and one of the 17 defectors from Congress and JD(S) who crossed over to the BJP in 2019.

Days after Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s purported intimate videos and photographs with an alleged job aspirant went viral, the BJP is still undecided on any action against the minister. Karnataka Dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan today said that the motive behind the video is yet to come out. “We have seen treachery, vendetta, honey-trap, blackmailing as the motive behind such videos. The truth will come out after an investigation,” said Ashwath Narayan.

Another senior BJP leader and Home Minister in the BS Yeddyurappa government, B Bommai said that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter. “An inquiry is being conducted as per law. Our Party will decide on taking action against him,” said Bommai.

Reportedly, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has lodged a police complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi alleging sexual harassment to a job aspirant and for threatening her and her family with dire consequences. Kalahalli said that the CD has video clips, pictures and audio conversation of Jarkiholi with the woman.

The activist claimed that the woman did not wish to come out in the open and approached him to lodge a complaint. The woman has alleged that the minister exploited her by offering a job.

According to the activist, the woman had approached the minister for making a short film on dams in North Karnataka. However, the minister sexually exploited her by offering her a job in the state-run Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. When it came to his notice that the woman had a CD of the incident, he threatened her and her family with serious consequences.

Former CM of Karnataka and current Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has asked the BJP to sack Ramesh Jarkiholi. Siddaramaiah said that if the BJP has any shame, respect and human values, they would immediately sack Jarkiholi.

