Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies of heart attack, govt declares one-day state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti death, Karnataka government declares one-day state mourning: Umesh Katti, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Forest, Karnataka, passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. The 61-year-old leader, survived by his wife, son and daughter, Katti breathed his last at a private hospital in the state capital.

Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his residence in Dollar’s Colony, Bengaluru, and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. He had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital, reported news agency PTI.

Following Katti’s demise, the Karnataka government declared a day of state mourning on Wednesday. His funeral will take place today with full state honours. The government has also cancelled all entertainment programmes by the state and announced that the national flag will fly at half-mast on all government buildings.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the demise of his cabinet colleague and a “close friend”. The state has lost an experienced statesman, dynamic leader and a loyal public worker, the chief minister said.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of food and civil supplies minister Umesh Katti. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Who was Umesh Katti?

A native of Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district, Katti made his first foray into politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985 and went on to represent the Hukkeri assembly constituency for eight terms.

Having joined the BJP in 2008, Katti has been previously associated with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S) and served in various capacities under successive governments. He served as minister in governments headed by JH Patel, BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar.