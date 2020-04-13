Karnataka minister K Sudhakar in dock over tweet on spending time in swimming pool, Congress demands sacking

BJP leader and Karnataka minister K Sudhakar is facing criticism after he shared a photo of him spending time in a swimming pool along with his family.

“After a long time joined my children for swimming, I hope to maintain social distance here also.. haha,” the Karnataka minister tweeted captioning the picture. Sudhakar is leading the state government’s efforts against coronavirus in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room.

The minister’s tweet has invited sharp criticism from the opposition Congress which has demanded Sudhakar’s ouster.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the BJP leader’s behaviour was irresponsible and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should sack the Medical Education Minister.

“When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the coronavirus in-charge Minister Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool. It is a matter of moral & ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the cabinet,” the Congress leader tweeted.

According to the state Health department, 15 new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number of affected in Karnataka to 247. While 59 people have been discharged, six have lost their lives. Three out of 15 new cases are children- a 8 year-old girl from Malavalli in Mandya, 16-year old girl from Bidar and 14-year old boy from Raibag in Belagavi. From across the state most number of infections have been reported in Bengaluru with 77, followed by Mysuru (48) and Belagavi (17).

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 on Monday in the country while the number of positive cases climbed to 9,152.