Karnataka minister’s comments about origins of Hinduism stir fresh row

Karnataka minister G Parameshwara’s comments about the origins of Hinduism on Tuesday have stirred a fresh row even as controversy over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatana Dharma remarks continues to simmer.

Speaking at an event marking the Teachers’ Day on Tuesday, Parameshwara said the question of who started Hinduism is still a mystery.

He referred to other religions and their historical backgrounds and said the inception of Hinduism remains shrouded in uncertainty. “World history shows the emergence of numerous religions. But nobody knows when the Hindu religion was born and who gave birth to Hindu religion. The question mark still remains. Nobody has removed the question mark on that,” Parameshwara said

“Buddhism was born here, Jainism was born here and Islam and Christianity came from outside to this country. All religions speak of doing good for mankind,” he added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has, meanwhile, been named in an FIR filed in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur for allegedly outraging religious feelings. The FIR also named Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge.

The complaint was filed by two lawyers who claimed that Stalin’s comments had hurt their religious feelings.

The BJP has slammed the Tamil Nadu minister’s comments and equated it with a “call for genocide”, a charge that has been strongly refuted by him.

Stalin refused to budge from his stand and said the Centre not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new parliament was an example of Sanatana caste discrimination.