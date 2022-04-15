Karnataka minister Eshwarappa quits amid row over contractor’s death, vows to ‘come back’

Karnataka minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Friday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after being booked in the police case for allegedly abetting the suicide contractor Santosh Patil.

Ahead of his resignation, Eshwarappa told his supporters and party workers that he will come out clear as innocent from the allegations made against him as a part of a conspiracy and will certainly become a minister once again.

“An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?…for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as Minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I’m resigning as Minister…I’m telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again,” Eshwarappa said.

As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had on Thursday evening announced his resignation as Minister.

Stating that party workers are pained and some were even crying asking him not to resign, later speaking to reporters he said, he has told them very clearly that this is a “agni pareekshe” (trial by fire), an allegation has been made against him, and that several people have conspired against him.

“When I asked them whether I should come out clear from all the allegations or not, they said, I should come out clear…I’m completely confident. From the blessings of our karyakartas (workers), seniors and several swamijis, who have called me. I will come clear out of the conspiracy against me,” he said, adding that he is submitting resignation to Chief Minister Bommai this evening.

Eshwarappa further said he is emotional after getting support and love from leaders like B S Yediyurappa, CM Bommai, Ministers, legislators, and karyakartas.

“I’m confident that I will get justice against the conspirators’ allegations, from the love and affection of all these people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress accused Bommai of trying to shield Eshwarappa and demanded the latter’s arrest and that he should be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Congress that has found a fresh ammunition against the ruling party ahead of the assembly election next year, has formed nine teams, and each team will be travelling to at least two to three districts, to inform people regarding “40 per cent commission and rampant corruption” under the current BJP government.

Karnataka BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa, standing by his old friend, has expressed confidence that he will come out clear from all allegations and return as a minister soon.

Patil was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi on Tuesday morning. He had earlier accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him.

The FIR was registered by the Udupi police for abetment of suicide under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Two associates of Eshwarappa — Basavaraj and Ramesh — have also been named in the FIR, which was filed based on a complaint by Patil’s brother Prashant.