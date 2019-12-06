Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa likens Deputy CM post with Aishwarya Rai

The results of by-elections will be declared on December 9. (PTI)

In an objectional statement, senior Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday likened the post of the Deputy Chief Minister with Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai. On a question whether disqualified MLAs from Congress and JDS can be made Deputy Cheif Minister, the minister reportedly said: “…who doesn’t want the post (of Deputy CM)? A young man coming of age aspires for someone like Aishwarya Rai. But there is only one.” He further said that not everyone can be made Deputy Chief Minister.

In the recently concluded by-polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 13 out of 15 disqualified MLAs as its candidates. It was these MLAs that had brought down the Congress-JDS government by pulling out their support, paving way for the saffron party to install its chief minister in the state. There are reports that the rebel legislators would want to have plum posts in the ruling government if they are elected again.

Even the minister, Eshwarappa, acknowledged the contribution of the rebel legislators in bringing back the Yediyurappa government in Karnataka. He, however, said that not everyone can be accommodated. The results of by-elections will be declared on December 9. The BJP will have to win six of 15 seats to retain power in Karnataka.

Presently, the saffron party has 105 MLAs (including an independent) in the assembly with the current strength of 208. The Congress has 66, JD(S) 34 and BSP has 1. Apart from this, the House has a nominated member and the Speaker.