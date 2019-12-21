‘…if majority loses patience’: Karnataka minister warns of Godhra-like situation | WATCH VIDEO

Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi (Photo/ANI)

Karnataka minister Godhra remark: The Congress has taken strong objection to Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi’s purported statement that a Godhra-like situation will develop if the ‘majority’ community loses its patience. Calling the alleged statement as ‘provocative’, the state unit of the Congress has urged the administration to book Ravi.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao shared a video on Twitter showing Ravi making the statement. “Most intimidating provocative threat issued by CT Ravi. The police must immediately book a case against him and take him into preventive custody. Holding a constitutional post, he has no business to speak like this,” Rao said.

A video, which has now gone viral, shows the minister talking to reporters over the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Responding to a question over Congress MLA U T Khader’s recent statement that the state will “blow up in cinders” if the new law is implemented, Ravi said it was people of such a mentality who set afire a train in Godhra. He said Khader must recall what happened after that.

WATCH: Karnataka minister’s controversial remark

CT Ravi,Karnataka Min on Congress’s UT Khader: Ppl with such mentality had set fire in Godhra&killed Karsevakas.Hope he remembers what answer was given.If he doesn’t,he can recall it.Majority is very patient,pls look back&see what happens when patience of majority runs out(19.12) pic.twitter.com/r9vyZIoxI5 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019



“It is this mind set that set fire to a train in Godhra and the people of this mindset are the ones who burnt Karsevaks alive, we know this. If there is a reaction – hope Khader has seen what happened, when people reacted with rage as soon as the train was set fire in Godhra. If he has forgotten, let him recollect it once,” Ravi is heard saying in the video.

“If the limit of their (majority) patience is breached, what happens thereafter- you need to look back once,” he adds.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has also slammed the ruling BJP over the minister’s statement. Referring to the video, he said that the saffron party was inciting violence for political gains.