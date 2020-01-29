Karnataka minister CT Ravi backs Anurag Thakur, says anti-nationals ‘should get bullet not biryani’

The Election Commission on Tuesday had issued a show cause notice to Thakur for his alleged provocative slogan. (IE photo)

Coming out in support of BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who is facing flak for his ‘provocative’ slogans against anti-CAA protesters at a rally in Delhi, Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi has said anti-nationals should get bullet and not biryani. Ravi tweeted his support for the Union Minister, two days after the latter had egged on the crowd at a poll rally in Delhi, to raise an incendiary slogan — “shoot the traitors” — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

“Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who- Opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab & Yakub Memon, Supported Tukde Tukde Gang, Spread lies against #CAA. Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani.

#IStandWithAnuragThakur,” Ravi said in the tweet. The Election Commission on Tuesday had issued a show cause notice to Thakur for his alleged provocative slogan.