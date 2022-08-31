Karnataka minister booked under SC/ST Act for allegedly threatening family over property dispute

Karnataka minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anand Singh was on Wednesday booked in a case for allegedly threatening a family over a land dispute. The case has been filed against Singh, who holds the Tourism, Ecology and Environment portfolio in the state.

According to the police, members of the family which minister Anand Singh allegedly threatened later attempted to kill themselves by setting themselves on fire.

The incident relates to a dispute over a piece of land in a village in the Hospet district, between members of a community and D Polappa, who belongs to SC community.

.The FIR has been registered against the minister and three others following a complaint lodged by D Polappa, under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act, and sections 504 and 506 of the IPC, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the minister was on a visit to the village on Tuesday when members of the community requested him to help resolve the dispute with Polapa.

Polapa has alleged in his complaint that the minister had threatened to burn his entire family.

On Tuesday night, the complainant arrived near the Hospet rural police station with five of his relatives who then tried to set themselves on fire. However, they were rescued and taken to hospital, police said.

A case has also been registered against Polappa and five others for attempting suicide, they added.