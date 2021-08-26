Karnataka: MBA student gangraped near Mysuru, friend attackes; CM Bommai orders probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Delhi that he has directed the Director General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate steps to nab the culprits.

A 23-year-old MBA student, who went on a ride with her male friend, was allegedly gangraped by four or five unidentified persons on the outskirts of Mysuru near Lalitadripura, police said on Wednesday.

“Based on the statement, a case has been registered. I have directed the DGP that whoever has perpetrated it, they should be identified and stringent action should be taken against them,” Bommai said.

The students, riding pillion with her friend, was returning after a visit to Chamundi Hills, a forest that is a popular tourist spot and has a much-visited temple on the outskirts of Mysore, when the a few people waylaid them win Tuesday.

The gang initially demanded money, but when they found nothing, attacked her friend and dragged her to a place where they committed the crime, police said.

The woman was admitted to hospital with injuries and in a state of shock. She gave her statement to the police on Wednesday following which a case wad filed against the unidentified persons.

Terming the incident unfortunate, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he has directed the police to conduct a thorough inquiry and take stern action.

Citing a preliminary report, he said four persons were involved in the crime. The Minister said he would visit Mysuru on Thursday.