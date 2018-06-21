Karnataka Mantri’s VVIP demand: Innova a low-level car, give me a Fortuner!

“I am used to travelling in a big car. The Toyota Innova car given by the DPAR is a small one. It will be good if the Toyota Toyota Fortuner that Siddaramaiah (former chief minister) was using is given to me,” he said.

In what comes across as a blatantly obnoxious demand for VVIP treatment by a politician, Karnataka minister and Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan has demanded a Toyota Fortuner instead of a Toyota Innova allotted to him by the government. Khan has said that he needs a bigger car as ‘he is used to it’. He said that he demanded a bigger car for his use from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). “I am used to travelling in a big car. The Toyota Innova car given by the DPAR is a small one. It will be good if the Toyota Toyota Fortuner that Siddaramaiah (former chief minister) was using is given to me,” he said.

