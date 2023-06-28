scorecardresearch
Karnataka man kills daughter over relationship with lower caste boy, lover dies by suicide

The young woman hails from an Other Backward Class (OBC) family at Bodagurki village in Kolar Taluk while the boy belonged to the Schedule Caste (SC) community

Written by India News Desk
Karnataka| Honor Killing
Man kills daughter over alleged relationship with lower caste boy in Karnataka. (Source- The Indian Express) (Representational Image)

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 20-year-old female college student was allegedly murdered by her father over her alleged relationship with her neighbour from a lower caste community, while her boyfriend died by suicide on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Keerthi and Gangadhar. The young woman hails from an Other Backward Class (OBC) family at Bodagurki village in Kolar Taluk while the boy belonged to the Schedule Caste (SC) community, reported The Indian Express.

The investigation revealed that the father and daughter used to have frequent quarrels over her relationship and Keerthi had decided to marry him despite the opposition from her family. In a fit of rage, the father killed her on Tuesday morning, police said.

“The girl was allegedly smothered by her father Krishnamurthy Tuesday morning after he failed to convince her to snap the relationship with the boy,” Dharanidevi Malagatthi, KGF Superintendent of Police, told The Indian Express.

According to the police, the boy, on learning about the incident, went to the nearby railway track and jumped in front of a train.

The accused, Krishnamurthy has been detained and is being questioned, the police said, adding they have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Karnataka

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 15:36 IST

