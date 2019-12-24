Karnataka man in Saudi Arabia posts ‘next Ram Mandir in Mecca’ on Facebook, arrested

The man identified as Harish Bangeram, who hails from Kundapur in Karnataka, works as air conditioning technician at a firm in Dammam.

Karnataka man arrested in Saudi: A man hailing from Kundapur in coastal Karnataka has reportedly been arrested in Saudi Arabia for allegedly posting ‘blasphemous’ remarks on his Facebook profile. The man identified as Harish Bangera works as air conditioning technician at a firm in Dammam.

In his FB post, Bangera purportedly wrote that the next “Ram Mandir will be built in Mecca”, which is considered to be one of the holiest shrines by Muslims across the world. He also used the social media platform to abuse the Saudi royal family, reports said.

Reports have also emerged that Bangera’s Facebook profile, which has now been deleted, was operational from December 20 and there was another one which he had been using since years to post messages about his family and friends. There are also speculations that Bangera’s name could have been used by someone else to create a new Facebook profile to land him in trouble.

The News Minute reported that Indian authorities in Saudi have been informed about Bangera’s arrested and necessary action has been initiated.

“We have asked the Foreign Office here in Riyadh to confirm whether Harish Bangera has been arrested. We have not received any communication from them yet,” the website quoted an Indian Embassy official in Saudi Arabia, as saying.

