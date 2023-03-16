Karnataka-Maharashtra border row resurfaces: What set off the fresh standoff between two BJP-ruled states?

The six-decade-old border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the control of over 800 border villages has escalated once again with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asking the Maharashtra Cabinet to withdraw its decision to implement a health insurance scheme in the 865 villages. Bommai cautioned his government too could announce schemes in the villages of the neighbouring state.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that the Eknath Shinde government’s decision to provide health schemes is an unpardonable offence. “We too can announce such schemes. Many taluks and gram panchayats have passed resolutions to be part of Karnataka as there was no justice for them in Maharashtra. In such a situation, the Maharashtra government should behave responsibly. I condemn their Cabinet decision,” he added.

Bommai also said that he will bring the issue to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s notice, as in December, during a meeting chaired by Shah, it was decided that both states would wait till the Supreme Court decides on the border row. Shah had said that neither side would make any “claim” against the other until the Supreme Court gives a decision on the matter.

Bommai’s comments came in response to Congress’ criticism over his administration’s alleged inaction over the Maharashtra government’s recent announcement of an additional Rs 54 crore for putting into effect the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in the border villages of Karnataka.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah called the Eknath Shinde-led government’s move an “insult” to Karnataka. The Congress leaders also demanded the resignation of the chief minister for his inability to protect the interests of the state.

The KPCC chief also asked if the Bommai administration lacks funds for the welfare of its people living in border villages.