Karnataka local body elections: Congress claims victory, Siddaramaiah says huge wave in favour of party

The Congress party today said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party securing lesser seats than the opposition in the Karnataka local body elections was a reflection of its unpopularity as well as an indication of a strong wave of support in its favour. In the results declared on Thursday, the bagged 498 seats while the BJP settled at 437, JDS 45, and Others 204. At 42.06%, the vote share of the Congress was also significantly higher than the BJP (36.9%).

After the final results were declared, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaih termed it a reflection of BJP’s “hopeless governance” and an indication of the results of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state in 2023.

“Huge win for Congress in Local Body elections. Congress winning more seats compared to the ruling BJP is the reflection of their hopeless governance. This is an indication of what we can expect in the eventual General Elections. Congress has won more than 500+ seats out of 1,187 seats and has emerged as the largest party. This result has proved that there is a strong wave in the favour of Congress,” said Siddaramaiah.

He said that the people of Karnataka have shown to the BJP that it cannot win elections through money power and the result is a lesson for “anti-people and corrupt” BJP.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said that the people are waiting to throw out the BJP. “Congress wins big in 85 Urban Local Bodies in Karnataka Local Body Polls! Congress wins 498 Wards, Ruling BJP wins 437 Wards, JD(S) wins 45 Wards only. People are waiting to throw out the illegitimate & corrupt BJP that has eclipsed progress & paralysed governance. Vote share in Karnataka Local Body Polls indicates the huge unpopularity of BJP Govt- Congress 42.06%, BJP 36.9%, JD(S) 3.8%. Every second that the spurious & corrupt Bommai Govt continues, it is an anathema to development & progress,” he alleged.

The voting for 1184 urban local body seats was held on December 27 and the results were declared today.