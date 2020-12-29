Karnataka Local Body Election Results 2020 Date, Time: When and where to check results online

Karnataka panchayat results will de declared on Wednesday.

Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 Date, Time: The two-phase election for over 72,000 Gram Panchayats spread across 5,728 villages has concluded in the state and the counting of votes will take place on Wednesday (December 30). The results will be available on the official website of state election commission — karsec.gov.in and ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. The trends will start coming as soon as counting begins but the final results are only expected to be clear by the end of the day.

The election, which began on December 22, concluded on Sunday. In the first phase, 80 per cent voter turnout was recorded while this number slightly went up to 80.71 in the second phase on Sunday. Over 3,000 gram panchayats in 117 taluks went to polls in the first phase of polling. In the second phase, polling had taken place for 2,709 panchayats in 109 Taluks. In both the phases, 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray for 72616 seats. As many as 8,074 candidates have been elected unopposed already.

Here, the election was announced on November 30. Announcing the election schedule, state election commissioner B Basavaraju had said that the decision to hold polls in two phases was taken keeping in mind the prevailing coronavirus situation. The elections were announced only for 5,762 or 6,004 gram panchayats. Elections for 242 panchayats did not take place due to various reasons. The commission used EVMs in Bidar district while ballot papers were used for voting in other places.