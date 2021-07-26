Karnataka crisis Live updates: BS Yediyurappa says will resign as Chief Minister, to meet Governor shortly

BSY made the announcement during a function that marked two years in office for him.

Karnataka BJP Political Crisis 2021 Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today confirmed that he will resign from the post today. Yediyurappa said that he will meet the Karnataka Government Thawarchand Gehlot after lunch today to submit his resignation. BSY made the announcement at a programme which marked the celebration of 2 years of his government. In an emotional address, BS Yediyurappa said that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had asked him to take a ministerial berth in his cabinet but he had chosen to remain in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa said that he has always been subjected to ‘agni-pariksha’ and for the last two years, it was COVID-19 that put him to test. “Deeply influenced by Jagajyoti Basavanna’s philosophy of Kayaka, Dasoha Tattva & the life of Lingaikya Shri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, I have dedicated my entire 50 years of public life towards nation building and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Karnataka…Our tallest leaders, starting from Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyayaji, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atalji, Advaniji, Murali Manohar Joshiji have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the nation. I have also received immense love and support of Modiji, Amit Shahji and Naddaji…Sarvodaya through Antyodaya has been the guiding philosophy of our party. In the last 50 years, upliftment of poor, oppressed, backward communities, senior citizens, women and children has been my priority and I dedicated myself to bring positive changes in the lives of people,” said Yediyurappa in a series of tweets after he announced his resignation.