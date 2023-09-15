scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Karnataka IED blast case: NIA arrests key ISIS conspirator from Delhi airport

The accused has been identified as Arafath Ali who hails from Shivamogga district of Karnataka. He has been absconding since 2020, when he was accused of indulging in ISIS propaganda activities and planning terrorist acts.

Written by India News Desk
NIA alert
National Investigation Agency (NIA) (File Image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested an ISIS terror conspirator after he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Kenya’s Nairobi.

The accused has been identified as Arafath Ali who hails from Shivamogga district of Karnataka. He has been absconding since 2020, when he was accused of indulging in ISIS propaganda activities and planning terrorist acts.

An NIA spokesperson said told The Indian Express that Ali has been taken into custody after he landed.

Also Read
Also Read

“It marks a major breakthrough for the NIA in its efforts to uncover and foil the conspiracy of foreign-based Islamic State modules to carry out terrorist acts in India,” the spokesperson said.

“He had since been operating from abroad to promote the anti-India terror agenda of ISIS. Investigations have revealed that Ali was actively involved in the identification, radicalisation and recruitment of gullible Muslim youths into the proscribed global terror group while working from abroad,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read

The NIA official added that as part of the Shivamogga terror conspiracy case, Mohammed Shariq, had been on his way to plant a pressure cooker IED at Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Mangaluru, when the IED exploded accidentally in an auto-rickshaw.

Ali had been in touch with the other accused persons in the case, the spokesperson added.

More Stories on
Karnataka

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 13:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS