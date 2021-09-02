Karnataka Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation polls: Voting, result, date, time, candidates, full schedule – All you need to know

The election is being seen as a biggest test for the BJP government which recently replaced BS Yeddyurappa with BS Bommai as chief minister. (PTI)

The long-delayed Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation polls in Karnataka will be held tomorrow. The state election commission had announced the dates early last month and the BJP, Congress and the JDS have all geared up for the polls. The election is being seen as a biggest test for the BJP government which recently replaced BS Yeddyurappa with BS Bommai as chief minister. The election results for these corporations will set the tone for upcoming Zila and Taluka Panchayat as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls. With the JDS having little or no presence in these corporations located in the northern part of the state, the fight will be virtually between the Congress and the BJP.

Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation voting time and result

The voting in the three corporations will commence at 7 am and may continue till 6 pm. The result of the polls will be announced on September 6.

Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation candidates, voters list

For the 55-ward Kalaburagi City Corporation, 300 candidates are in the fray. There are as many as 83 Independent candidates, 55 from Congress, 47 from the BJP, 45 from the Janata Dal (Secular), 26 from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 20 from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Some other parties are also in the fray but on a lesser number of seats. The SEC has set up 533 polling stations with 150 marked as sensitive and 54 as hypersensitive. A total of 5,19,464 voters are eligible of which 2,58,775 are male, 2,60,543 are female and 146 are transgenders.

In the 82-ward Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, 420 candidates are in the fray. The BJP and the Congress are contesting in all wards. A total of 3,842 polling stations have been set up in the 82 wards of which 100 have been marked as sensitive. For the 58-war Belagavi corporation, 385 candidates are in the fray.

Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi city corporation protocols

The city corporation polls will be held by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The State Election Commission has already done all preparations in this regard. Voters will have to wear masks and maintain physical distance.

It may be recalled that in 2013, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the 82-ward Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, the Congress had won 55-ward Kalaburagi corporation. The Belagavi corporation has 58 seats.