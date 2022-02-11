Karnataka hijab row: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing, says will intervene at ‘appropriate time’

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai yesterday ordered the reopening of schools from Monday after the court order and said that students from both sides should follow the court order.

The Supreme Court today refused an urgent hearing in a plea by the petitioners challenging the Karnataka High Court order that restricted students from wearing religious attire including Hijab and saffron scarves inside educational institutions till the case was being heard. The Supreme Court said that it would intervene at the appropriate time, since the High Court is already hearing the matter, and assured the petitioners that their constitutional rights will be protected.

The top court said that it is watching what is happening in Karnataka and is following the hearing that is going on before the Karnataka High Court.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Devadatt Kamat today submitted before the apex court that the High Court’s order that none of the students should raise religious identity while going to school and colleges has far-reaching consequences.

Yesterday, a three-judge bench of Karnataka High Court led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi asked the students not to wear religious attire inside the educational institutions till a final order is delivered.

The government’s decision to resume classes up to Standard X from February 14 and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter, came at a meeting chaired by the chief minister with his cabinet colleagues holding the Home, Primary and Secondary Education and Higher Education portfolios, and senior officials.

“The three-judge bench (of the Karnataka High Court) has said that they will hear the case on a day-to-day basis and that everyone should maintain peace, and not to wear a religious dress at colleges until then (order). They have also given instruction for reopening of educational institutions,” Bommai said.