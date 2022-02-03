Karnataka Hijab row: Shashi Tharoor slams college for preventing entry of girls, says everyone free to wear what they want

Karnataka minister and BJP leader BC Nagesh said that the decision has been taken to ensure that students feel equal in the institution.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor today said that the college preventing the entry of girl students wearing Hijab in Karnataka is going down a slippery slope. He said that the administration should let the students decide what they want to wear and should allow the girls to continue their education in the way they want. On the other hand, Karnataka minister and BJP leader BC Nagesh said that the decision has been taken to ensure that students feel equal in the institution.

“It’s been a strength of India that everyone is free to wear what they want. If the hijab is disallowed, what about the Sikh turban? The Hindu’s forehead mark? The Christian’s crucifix? This college is going down a slippery slope. Let the girls in. Let them study. Let THEM decide,” said Tharoor while sharing a video in which students in Hijab can be seen talking to a college official. The video is said to be from a government college in Kundapura of Karnataka.

A similar incident has also happened in Udupi where a college has barred the use of Hijab in the college premises. Reacting to the row, Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said, “We didn’t want the education institution to become the warfield of two communities. It’s a sacred place and every student should feel equal. We took a clear stand that this should not be done at the premises of the institutions.”

He said that the government has formed a committee to look into the matter and a final report will come by the next academic year. “We’ve said we will form the committee which will give the final report by next academic year and the government will take a firm stand on that. They were not wearing the hijab earlier and this problem started only 20 days ago,” he claimed.

A petition has already been filed in Karnataka HC seeking to permit students to attend classes wearing hijab without any interference from the Udupi college administration.