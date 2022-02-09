Karnataka hijab row live updates: Schools, colleges shut for 3 days amid protests, all eyes on HC hearing today

Live

The protests prompted calls for peace and calm both by the government and the High Court, which is now looking into the students’ plea for their right to their hijab.

The hijab-row triggered protests in Karnataka spread across the state on Tuesday, with campuses witnessing ‘conflict-like’ situations marked by stone-pelting incidents, use of force by police and the Muslim girls standing their ground for wearing the headscarves, prompting calls for peace and calm both by the government and the High Court, which is now looking into the students’ plea for their right to their hijab. As the issue snowballed into a major controversy, the government declared three days holidays for educational institutions across the state, even as voices across the country came in for and against the hijab issue.

Protests erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi after a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in the college campus as hijab clad Muslim girls were staging a protest demanding justice. In Mandya, visuals of a group of boys heckling a hijab-clad girl went viral, even as support came pouring in for her on social media.

Live Updates 8:36 (IST) 9 Feb 2022 All eyes on high court hearing today The Karnataka High Court will on Wednesday resume the hearing of petitions, filed by students of the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, challenging Hijab ban inside classrooms.